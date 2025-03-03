UPDATE: Saturday’s parade in downtown Jefferson City canceled due to weather

Saturday morning’s expected rain has forced the Office of Child Advocate to cancel Saturday morning’s parade in downtown Jefferson City to observe child abuse prevention awareness month.

Then-State Rep. Becky Ruth (R-Festus) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on March 3, 2021 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Mid-Missouri has seen nonstop rain this week, with more expected today (Friday) and Saturday. More than 60 floats and entries were scheduled to participate in the parade, along with Batman and Spiderman.

The Office of Child Advocate was established under bipartisan legislation signed into law in 2002 by then-Governor Bob Holden.