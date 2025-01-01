Call In:
UPDATE: Veteran Mizzou women’s hoops coach stepping down at season’s end

Longtime Mizzou women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton says she’ll step away from the program at the end of this season.

Veteran Mizzou women’s hoops coach Robin Pingeton will step down at the end of the season (photo courtesy of Toby Lowe at Mizzou women’s hoops)

Coach Pingeton is in her 15th season as coach. She’s led the team to ten postseason tournament appearances, including four trips to the NCAA tournament.

Coach Pingeton has released a statement, saying it’s time for a new voice to lead Mizzou women’s hoops. Mizzou athletics director Laird Veatch says a national search for the new head coach will begin soon, adding that they’re excited about the future of Mizzou women’s hoops.

