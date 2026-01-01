Veteran mid-Missouri House member pleased with pace of 2026 Session

A key mid-Missouri state lawmaker who chairs the Special House Committee on Property Tax Reform describes 2026 as the busiest and most productive first half he’s seen in his six years in Jefferson City.
State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) represents Cooper, Howard and Chariton counties in the Missouri House. Representative Taylor tells 939 the Eagle that his sentiments are shared by all of his House colleagues who have been in the Legislature for any length of time.
He credits House Speaker Dr. Jonathan Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) and House Majority Floor Leader Alex Riley (R-Springfield) for setting the stage early and hitting the ground running.