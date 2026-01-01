Veteran mid-Missouri House member pleased with pace of 2026 Session

A key mid-Missouri state lawmaker who chairs the Special House Committee on Property Tax Reform describes 2026 as the busiest and most productive first half he’s seen in his six years in Jefferson City.

The Pledge of Allegiance on opening day in the Missouri House in January 2026 was recited by Quinton Hayes Jr. (left), with House Speaker Dr. Jonathan Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) and retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer first class Generald Wilson (January 7, 2026 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) represents Cooper, Howard and Chariton counties in the Missouri House. Representative Taylor tells 939 the Eagle that his sentiments are shared by all of his House colleagues who have been in the Legislature for any length of time.

State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City (February 11, 2026 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

He credits House Speaker Dr. Jonathan Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) and House Majority Floor Leader Alex Riley (R-Springfield) for setting the stage early and hitting the ground running.