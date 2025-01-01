Veteran sports broadcaster Ben Arnet passes away

KOMU Channel 8 has announced that sports director Ben Arnet has passed away.

The 43-year-old Arnet died Thursday and led Channel 8’s sports department for five years. Mr. Arnet grew up in Columbia, graduating from Hickman high school. He was also an instructor at the Missouri School of Journalism. He also worked for several years at Zimmer Radio.

Longtime KOMU Channel 8 sports director Ben Arnet (photo courtesy of Channel 8 assignment editor Meredith Hood)

Channel 8 general manager Matt Garrett describes Mr. Arnet as a tremendous asset to KOMU and a landmark in the journeys of the students and staff who worked with him. Mr. Garrett also says Ben Arnet had a passion for seeing the next generation of sports journalists take shape in front of his eyes.

KOMU notes Mr. Arnet’s passion for storytelling, especially with local sports, touched countless viewers and inspired the college journalists who worked alongside with him.

Mr. Arnet hosted the big July Countdown to Kickoff event to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri. He interviewed Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz in front of the crowd at Memorial Stadium’s Columns Club.