Visitation is Saturday for former Jefferson City Jays football coach Cole

Visitation for former Jefferson City Jays football coach Ron Cole will take place Saturday afternoon at Freeman Mortuary in Jefferson City. The 79-year-old Cole passed away in March.

The Jefferson City Jays were Missouri’s first program to win ten state championships, and Coach Cole was a part of all of them. He was defensive coordinator under the legendary Pete Adkins for ten state titles and earned another as head coach in 1997.

Former Jefferson City Jays football coach Ron Cole has died at the age of 79 (photo courtesy of Freeman Mortuary website)

Saturday’s visitation is from 2-5 at Freeman Mortuary. Memorial contributions suggested to the Jefferson City Jay Football Foundation.