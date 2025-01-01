Call In:
WHERE DID HE HIDE HIS GUN?

This is one guy who really needed that jail jumpsuit. Police in St. Robert had to arrest a naked man Tuesday after he ran through the street, firing shots at nearby homes. No one was hurt. He was taken to a Rolla hospital for a mental health exam.

