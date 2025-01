Governor Mike Kehoe says 1 -in- 5 state government workers leave the Capitol for jobs in the private sector. He’s proposing a retention pay plan to keep those staffers on the job. Former State Chief Economist Tom Kruckmeyer likes the idea of a pay boost for every two years on the job up to – 20 …

As for Kehoe’s call to eliminate Missouri’s income tax during his State of the State speech, Kruckmeyer thinks that’s undoable and adds it could put the state budget in the red.