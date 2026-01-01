$1.8 million passenger boarding bridge for COU approved by Columbia’s city council

Millions of dollars in improvements at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) have been approved by Columbia’s city council, including a $1.8 million passenger boarding bridge project.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will reimburse the city for 90 percent of construction costs.
The council also approved the $859,000 planned construction of the Terminal building loop road project. The council learned in May that COU is the nation’s fastest-growing airport. COU welcomed more than 242,000 passengers in 2025, a record and a 17 percent increase over 2024 numbers.