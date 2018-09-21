Rep. Fitzwater and the STEM bill

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s governor has not scheduled bill-signing ceremonies yet for the treatment court expansion and STEM education bills approved by state lawmakers during the special session. Holts Summit State Representative Travis Fitzwater sponsored the STEM bill, which allows the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to create a “STEM career awareness program” for students in grades six through eight.

STEM bill supporters say many of today’s computer science jobs go unfilled because not enough students have been trained for the positions. House Speaker Todd Richardson says Missouri must have a trained, educated workforce to compete for 21st century jobs.