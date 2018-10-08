Hawley and McCaskill clash over Obama – Care

(MissouriNet) — Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill says GOP Attorney General Josh Hawley’s lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act puts health insurance for two-point-five million Missourians at risk. Hawley, the GOP Senate nominee, disagrees with that and says he supports requiring insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions.

Hawley is challenging McCaskill in November, and health care has emerged as a key issue in the Senate race. McCaskill’s campaign has called on Hawley to withdraw from the lawsuit.