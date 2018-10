Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty … and Ryu Taggert. The Mid-Missouri race car driver has been picked to be part of NASCAR’s Drive 4 Diversity effort. The program offers racing opportunities to a select few of the very best minority drivers in the U-S …

Taggert, who’s not even out of high school, was the Pro Late Model Rookie of the Year at the Lebanon race track. Ryu, who’s originally from Okinawa, has been racing since he was 5! he drives the Millard – Prison Brews # 14 Pro Late Model.