Columbia 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb – Saturday, June 1st

Join NewsRadio KWOS and local first responders on Saturday, June 1st as we honor the 422 brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice nearly 23 years ago.

You do not need to be a first responder to climb! We encourage members of the community to join us as we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Not interested in climbing? Come show your support to the hundreds of first responders that will be climbing that day! This is a great opportunity for you to meet all of your local first responders.

WHERE: Mizzou’s Faurot Field again this year.

WHEN: Saturday, June 1st at 8am