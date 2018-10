A Cole County couple faces child abuse charges after two little girls were spotted wandering near Highway – 54. Christina and Daniel Dubey are also charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies says the two girls told them they were running away to Texas and said the Dubeys told them they would be ‘beaten or killed’ if they went back to the home on Rustic Lane south of Jefferson City. Doctors says the girls showed signs of abuse. Several other children live in the home.