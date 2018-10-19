McCaskill – Hawley debate gets a little testy

Missouri’s two major U-S Senate candidates clashed over international trade tariffs during a debate last night (Thursday) in St. Louis. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill says tariffs are “brutal” for the Show-Me State and Missouri bean farmers will not break even this year.

During the debate sponsored by St. Louis Public Radio, McCaskill also says tariffs have hurt manufacturers, including Mid-Continent nail factory in Poplar Bluff. GOP nominee Josh Hawley says he’s been endorsed by the Missouri Farm Bureau and McCaskill will not take President Blake Hurst’s phone calls.

Hawley also praises President Trump’s recent trade deals with Canada and Mexico and says 75-percent of Missouri ag exports go there.