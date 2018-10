Missouri Task Force 1 was checking equipment and preparing to make a lot of rescues, as Hurricane Michael made landfall yesterday (wed). Sixteen Boone County-based emergency responders staged in Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. Michael is causing life-threatening trouble in the Florida Panhandle, and possibly Georgia and the Carolinas. Linemen from Boone Electric Co-op and the city of Columbia are in the Southeast too, and will help to get the power back on.