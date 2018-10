A bunch of political heavy-hitters are coming to Missouri, in the final full week before the midterm election. The biggest one is President Trump, speaking Thursday night at Columbia Regional Airport. We’ll have coverage of that starting at 4:00 on News Radio – KWOS.The Eagle. Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Cory Gardner campaign for Josh Hawley today (mon) in Chesterfield. Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden rallies for Claire McCaskill on Wednesday in the Saint Louis area.