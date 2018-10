Police have now drained a pond in the search for a missing 4 – year old Jefferson City boy. Darnell Gray went missing from his Buena Vista home last Thursday. Highway Patrol divers walked the shallow pond on Linden Way and then decided to drain it. The hunt has been centered on the immediate area near the boy’s home. Gray is black, 3 and a half feet tall, 50 pounds .. possibly wearing a sleeper, a black coat Spiderman shoes and carrying a Black Panther backpack.