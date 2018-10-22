Two fatal Mid-Missouri accidents

A woman is dead after a crash involving a trolley at Octoberfest in Hermann. Police say 55 – year old Paula Heidemann of Hermann was killed after she pulled out in front of the trolley on Highway – 100 Saturday afternoon. Her two granddaughters, 13 – year old Autumn Kibbons and 8 – year old Grace Sullivan were both taken to Columbia hospitals. Several people on the trolley were hurt as well.

A Sedalia man has died in a Cole County crash. The patrol reports 49-year-old Michael Poindexter was riding his motorcycle on Highway 50 near Lookout Trail on Saturday evening. A car on Lookout tried to cross the highway. Poindexter crashed into it and was ejected from his bike. The two Jefferson City natives in the car were not hurt.