Bishop releases list of priests and other accused of sexual abuse

A Jefferson City bishop released a list Thursday afternoon that included the names of those who had once served in the local diocese.

The names were those removed from the ministry because they had been “credibly accused” of actions that would be in violation of the church’s Charter for The Protection of Children.

The 33 names were all either deceased removed or expelled from the ministry.

Bishop Shawn McKnight announced in a press conference Thursday afternoon, that a new policy will take effect in 2020 that requires all religious communities serving in the diocese to release it’s own list of those “credibly accused” of abuse.

Clergy and religious brothers who have served in the Diocese of Jefferson City who have been

credibly accused of actions which were in violation of the Charter for The Protection of Children and

Young People (“Charter”) or which would have constituted a violation of the Charter if the Charter

had been in effect

:

Behan, Hugh

Diocese of Jefferson City

removed from ministry

Clohessy, Kevin

Diocese of Jefferson City

removed from ministry

Daly, Manus

Diocese of Jefferson City

removed from ministry

DeAngelis, John B.

Diocese of Jefferson City

deceased

(1989)

Degnan, John

Diocese of Jefferson City

deceased

(2010)

Doyle, Brendan

Diocese of Jefferson City

removed from ministry

Duggan, Thomas

Diocese of Jefferson City

deceased

(2009)

Faletti, Stephen

Diocese of Jefferson City

deceased

(2017)

Fischer, John

Diocese of Jefferso

n City

removed from ministry

Howard, Gerald/Carmen Sita

Archdiocese of Newark, NJ

imprisoned

Long, John

Diocese of Jefferson City

removed from ministry

McMyler, Patrick

Diocese of Jefferson City

deceased

(1985)

McNally, James

Diocese of Jefferson City

laicized

Mohan, James

Diocese of Jefferson City

deceased

(1990)

Musholt, Silas

Franciscan Friars

deceased

(1999)

O’Connell, Anthony

Diocese of Jefferson City

deceased

(2012)

Pender, John

Diocese of Scranton PA

deceased

(2009)

Pool, Gary

Diocese of Jefferso

n City

laicized

Schutty, John

Diocese of Jefferson City

removed from ministry

Scobee, Robert

Diocese of Jefferson City

deceased

(1979)

Seifner, Thomas

Diocese of Jefferson City

removed from ministry

Smyth, Sean

Diocese of Jefferson City

deceased

(1990)

Ta

tro, Timothy

Diocese of Jefferson City

removed from ministry

Wallace, Donald

Diocese of Jefferson City

removed from ministry

Westhoff, Frank

Diocese of Springfield, IL

deceased

(2006)

Whitel

ey, John

Diocese of Jefferson City

removed from ministry

Name of Religious

Diocese/Religious Order

Status

Bro. Dominic Nixon

Presentation Brothers

removed from ministry

in the diocese

Bro. Eric Lucas

Presentation Brothers

removed from ministry

in the diocese

Bro. Jude Collins

Presentation Brothers

deceased

(2000)

Clergy who have served in the Diocese of Jefferson City found by the d

iocesan

bishop to be

unsuitable for ministry out of concern for the safety of our youth:

Name of Cleric

Diocese/Religious Order

Status

Buescher, David

Diocese of Jefferson City

deceased

(2013)

Duesdieker, Robert

Diocese of Jefferson City

removed from ministry

Mulokozi, Deusdedit

Society of the Precious Blood

expelled

from

the diocese

Schlachter, Eric

Diocese of Jefferson City

removed from ministry