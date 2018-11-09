Bishop releases list of priests and other accused of sexual abuse

A Jefferson City bishop released a list Thursday afternoon that included the names of those who had once served in the local diocese.
The names were those removed from the ministry because they had been “credibly accused” of actions that would be in violation of the church’s Charter for The Protection of Children.
The 33 names were all either deceased removed or expelled from the ministry.
Bishop Shawn McKnight announced in a press conference Thursday afternoon, that a new policy will take effect in 2020 that requires all religious communities serving in the diocese to release it’s own list of those “credibly accused” of abuse.
Clergy and religious brothers who have served in the Diocese of Jefferson City who have been
credibly accused of actions which were in violation of the Charter for The Protection of Children and
Young People (“Charter”) or which would have constituted a violation of the Charter if the Charter
had been in effect
:
Behan, Hugh
Diocese of Jefferson City
removed from ministry
Clohessy, Kevin
Diocese of Jefferson City
removed from ministry
Daly, Manus
Diocese of Jefferson City
removed from ministry
DeAngelis, John B.
Diocese of Jefferson City
deceased
(1989)
Degnan, John
Diocese of Jefferson City
deceased
(2010)
Doyle, Brendan
Diocese of Jefferson City
removed from ministry
Duggan, Thomas
Diocese of Jefferson City
deceased
(2009)
Faletti, Stephen
Diocese of Jefferson City
deceased
(2017)
Fischer, John
Diocese of Jefferso
n City
removed from ministry
Howard, Gerald/Carmen Sita
Archdiocese of Newark, NJ
imprisoned
Long, John
Diocese of Jefferson City
removed from ministry
McMyler, Patrick
Diocese of Jefferson City
deceased
(1985)
McNally, James
Diocese of Jefferson City
laicized
Mohan, James
Diocese of Jefferson City
deceased
(1990)
Musholt, Silas
Franciscan Friars
deceased
(1999)
O’Connell, Anthony
Diocese of Jefferson City
deceased
(2012)
Pender, John
Diocese of Scranton PA
deceased
(2009)
Pool, Gary
Diocese of Jefferso
n City
laicized
Schutty, John
Diocese of Jefferson City
removed from ministry
Scobee, Robert
Diocese of Jefferson City
deceased
(1979)
Seifner, Thomas
Diocese of Jefferson City
removed from ministry
Smyth, Sean
Diocese of Jefferson City
deceased
(1990)
Ta
tro, Timothy
Diocese of Jefferson City
removed from ministry
Wallace, Donald
Diocese of Jefferson City
removed from ministry
Westhoff, Frank
Diocese of Springfield, IL
deceased
(2006)
Whitel
ey, John
Diocese of Jefferson City
removed from ministry
Name of Religious
Diocese/Religious Order
Status
Bro. Dominic Nixon
Presentation Brothers
removed from ministry
in the diocese
Bro. Eric Lucas
Presentation Brothers
removed from ministry
in the diocese
Bro. Jude Collins
Presentation Brothers
deceased
(2000)
Clergy who have served in the Diocese of Jefferson City found by the d
iocesan
bishop to be
unsuitable for ministry out of concern for the safety of our youth:
Name of Cleric
Diocese/Religious Order
Status
Buescher, David
Diocese of Jefferson City
deceased
(2013)
Duesdieker, Robert
Diocese of Jefferson City
removed from ministry
Mulokozi, Deusdedit
Society of the Precious Blood
expelled
from
the diocese
Schlachter, Eric
Diocese of Jefferson City
removed from ministry