Eric Schmitt is Missouri’s new A-G

Gov. Parson on Tuesday appointed Eric Schmitt to replace Josh Hawley as Missouri Attorney General.

Schmitt was elected Missouri Treasurer in November 2016, the same election that Hawley was voted in as attorney general. He was a state lawmaker before that.

Hawley defeated Claire McCaskill in last week’s U.S. Senate race, leading the governor to have to choose his replacement.

This will be the first time a Missouri governor has appointed an attorney general in 93 years. Columbia attorney North Todd Gentry was appointed attorney general in November 1925. Gentry replaced Robert Otto, who was elected attorney general in 1924 but was appointed to the Missouri Supreme Court to replace Judge A.M. Woodson, who had died.