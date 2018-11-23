M-I-Z and Sooie Pig Pig Pig!

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri Tigers will battle Arkansas this (Friday) afternoon in the Battle Line Rivalry Game at Faurot Field in Columbia. Barry Odom’s Tigers hope to close the 2018 regular season with four straight wins. It’s Senior Day at Mizzou:

Mizzou will honor its 19 seniors today, a class that has won 23 games over the past four seasons. The Tigers are 7-4 and a win would give Odom has first eight-win season as head coach. Kickoff is set for 1:30 today, and the game will be televised nationally on CBS. Hear it here on KWOS.