No arrests yet in either of the two JCMO shootings

No arrests in connection with the shooting of a Jefferson City woman earlier this week. The 20 – year old was taken to University Hospital after being shot in the shoulder early Tuesday at a home on East Elm. Quency Floyd is accused of shooting his girlfriend during an argument. He faces several charges.

There’s now a Crime Stoppers reward offered in a fatal Jefferson City shooting. 19-year-old Nilez Nichols found dead from a gunshot Monday night. Witnesses reported seeing three men fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made.