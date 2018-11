(MissouriNet) — Republican challenger Josh Hawley eased his way to victory in the Missouri Senate race Tuesday over two term incumbent Democrat Clair McCaskill. During his victory speech, Hawley expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump, who had traveled to Missouri seven times over the election cycle.

Trump’s Monday night rally in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau may have helped Hawley in the late going. He won the Senate race by 6% after late polling showed a tie contest.