Seven people face second-degree murder charges after an August shooting in Columbia. The incident happened on Sylvan Lane after a meth deal went bad. 31 year old King was killed in the shooting. Richard Nole, Hollie Johnson, Sarah Davidson, Daria Joyce Lynn Littleton, and Anthony Neill were originally charged for the felony murder and, as of this week, Mackenzie Cox and Elijah Fiore have been added to the long list of those charged.