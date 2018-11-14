Three county chase over a stolen car

One man is behind bars after leading cops on a car chase through three counties. The chase began after officers got a report about a car being stolen at gunpoint near Eldon Tuesday morning. The driver was spotted on Highway – 52 but didn’t stop. The chase eventually led through Tipton and ended near Sedalia, after he swerved to miss ‘stop sticks’ on the road. He had a gun and several pounds of marijuana in the car. The chase forced school lockdowns in Stover and Versailles.

The chase led through Morgan, Moniteau and Pettis Counties.