A lake – area deputy is recovering after a Friday crash sends him to University Hospital. 28 – year old Casey Marks of the Camden County Sheriffs Department suffered moderate injuries when he crashed while trying to avoid a car that pulled out in front of him. The other driver, 30 – year old Danielle Borrett, tried to make a left turn from the shoulder. Marks ran off the road and overturned trying to miss her car. He’s now in fair condition.