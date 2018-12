Four Fulton suspects are jailed accused of attacking a man with a machete and brass knuckles. The victim told police he was assaulted early Sunday morning. Fulton police arrested 22 – year old Anna Raines and 21 – year old Brittany Boshears. They then went to a home in the 800 – block of Grand Street and arrested 21 – year old James Collins and 18 – year old Taylor Durbin. All four face assault and other charges.