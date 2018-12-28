High speed chase ends in Jefferson City

12-28-2018

A Jefferson City car crash brings a multi-county high speed chase to an end. Monteau County deputies began pursuing a speeding vehicle near Tipton yesterday afternoon. The chase reached speeds of 130 miles per hour…and included the Highway Patrol. The car reached Jefferson City where it side swiped another car on Highway 50 near the mall. The speeding car crashed in the Highway median a short time later. Jefferson City police arrested the female driver and say she had drugs in the car. The driver of the other car was not injured and her vehicle sustained only minor damage.