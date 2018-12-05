KWOS and the Commerce Bank One-on-One Holiday Food Drive

The 104.5 Newsradio KWOS Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food Drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri is coming up on December 12th!

From 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. we’ll be on both sides of Missouri Boulevard in front on Westlake Ace Hardware and Orscheln Farm and Home in Jefferson City AND at the Lucky’s Market parking lot in Columbia off Providence.

Donate online right now by clicking the link below and The Crossing Church will MATCH your donation!

Donate Now

Looking for a place to drop off your donation now? Boone Medical Group has numerous locations around Mid-Missouri where you can drop off your donation for the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri.

List of Boone Medical Group drop off locations:

Boone Medical Group – Ashland 605C Douglas Drive, Ashland, MO 65010

Boone Medical Group – Boonville 606 E Spring Street, Boonville, MO 65233

Boone Medical Group – Centralia 1021 E Highway 22, Centralia, MO 65240

Boone Medical Group – Glasgow 108 Market St, Glasgow, MO 65254

Boone Medical Group – Hallsville 501 N Route B, Hallsville, MO 65255

Boone Medical Group – Mexico 1051 Old Farm Rd E, Mexico, MO 65265

Boone Medical Group – Osage Beach 931 Highway D, Osage Beach, MO 65065

Boone Medical Group – South 900 W Nifong, Suite 101, Columbia, MO 65203

Boone Medical Group – Convenient Care at Business Loop 601 Business Loop 70W, Columbia, MO 65203



The Food Bank has the ability to turn your $1 donation into $21 worth of groceries for local families in need so your monetary donations really do go a long way this holiday season.

BIG THANKS to Commerce Bank, the Columbia Professional Firefighters, Inside Columbia Magazine, Boone Medical Group and The Crossing for helping out this year!

Also, THANKS to A-1 Containers, Advanced Orthodontics, Aurora Organic Diary, Coil Construction, Equipment Share, Tiger Express Car Wash, Denise Payne Real Estate Team, ATR Towing Papa John’s, and White Knight Limousine ,