NEW INFORMATION **** Lincoln student fatally shot

Lincoln University students held a vigil last (wed) night to mourn the loss of one of their leaders. Jefferson City police confirm D’Angelo Bratton-Bland was shot Tuesday night on Dawson Street near downtown. He died at a hospital. The 23-year-old Bratton-Bland was president of the student government association at Lincoln. No arrests in the shooting yet. The three men in the car with Bratton-Bland after he was shot are cooperating with the cops.