12-26-2018

Good news for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. Lieutenant Christopher White says not only has the campaign met its goal on time…it’s gone past it. Lieutenant Christopher Whie says they met their $288,000 goal last week, and money is still coming in. White says good weather, an abundance of ringers and the ring-off between Bernie Fechtel and Lieutenant governor Mike Kehoe put the campaign over the top with time to spare.