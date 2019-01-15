House Rejects Internal Rules Vote to Protect LGBT Employees

01-15-2019

Missouri House members have voted against protecting staff from being fired for being lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender. House members in a Tuesday voice vote rejected the proposal change to House internal rules. Kansas City Democratic Rep. Greg Razer is gay and pushed for the change. He says that people should not be fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Razer told colleagues that “your religious views may say we’re going to hell. But we also have the rights to have a job.” Springfield Republican Rep. Curtis Trent raised concerns that adding those protections to LGBT House staffers could infringe on religious liberty. He said there needs to be more debate on the issue, and it shouldn’t be decided in an internal rule change.