Missouri lawmakers could discuss an online use tax for your internet purchases

01-09-2019

What’s the attraction of shopping all the internet sites? For many it’s the sales taxes you save. Callaway County Representative Travis Fitzwater thinks it’s time to level the playing field for Mid-Missouri’s brick and mortar retailers …

Governor Mike Parson wants legislators to take a new look at an online tax on out of state stores for all purchases made by Missourians. He says it could bring in $100-million a year.