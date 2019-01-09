Good luck finding a parking place near the State Capitol

01-09-2019

It is shaping up to be a busy day at the State Capitol. Not only does the session start today but the Inaugural Ball is on tap for tonight. Capitol Police say if your business takes you to the Capitol plan on extra time. All the renovation work has taken up most of the parking at the site. They suggest you plan to walk or get an Uber ride. Security checks will also slow you down. The west entrance off of West Main is now open during the session. Thousands are expected for today’s activities.