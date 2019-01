New Cole County lawmaker says they need to focus on job creation

01-02-2019

Cole County’s newest member of the House of Representatives is echoing the sentiments of Callaway County Rep Travis Fitzwater. Rudy Veit agrees there’s a shortage of staffers for Mid-Missouri businesses.

Veit and Dave Griffith were elected to Cole County’s House seats. Fitzwater was reelected in his Callaway County district. Lawmakers return to the Capitol January 9th.