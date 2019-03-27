Missouri House has alternative bridge funding plan

03-27-2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House is moving forward with plans to spend $100 million on roads and bridges.

A budget proposal up for consideration Tuesday in the Republican-led House would use un-earmarked general tax revenue to pay for infrastructure repairs.

The plan is an alternative to Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to borrow roughly $350 million for bridges.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says he intends to set aside another $100 million for roads for the next several years. He says doing that would save an estimated $100 million in interest that the state would face under Parson’s borrowing plan.