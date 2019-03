03-27-2019

Most of you state government employees got a small pay hike of about $700 at the end of January. But Jefferson City Senator Mike Bernskoetter says it isn’t just about what staffers are making on payday … He’d like to see some agencies hire more staff.

Senator Bernskoetter, who spent 8 – years in the Missouri House of Representatives, admits it’s an uphill battle to convince his legislative colleagues that state workers need better pay.