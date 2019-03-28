Missouri River is cresting — what will the rain mean?

03-28-2019

The Missouri River starts to drop today (thur) in mid-Missouri. It crested early this (thur) morning in Jefferson City at about 26-and-a-half feet. Forecasters expect it to remain at moderate flood stage there until the weekend. The river barely hit major flood stage of 32 feet in Glasgow yesterday (wed), but is now falling there too. We’ve got rain in the forecast the next three days, which could lead water levels to rise again next week. Highway 87 between Boonville and New Franklin, and Highway 179 at Sandy Hook, are among the roads still closed because of flooding.