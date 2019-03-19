Trials delayed in Fulton man’s death

03-19-2019

The trial dates were pushed back yesterday (mon) for two people connected to the death of a Fulton man with special needs. Sherry and Mary Paulo were both supposed to take their case to a jury starting Thursday. Mary Paulo’s case is now on hold until a hearing in May. Sherry Paulo won’t go to trial until after August. Carl DeBrodie was found dead, encased in concrete and stuffed in a Fulton storage unit in 2017. Mary Paulo is facing a misdemeanor for allegedly lying to the cops about where he was. Two people have pleaded guilty to similar charges. Sherry Paulo and Anthony Flores are facing the most serious charges, for abandoning a corpse and more.