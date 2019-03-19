UPDATE *** Escapee caught!

03-19-2019

The man who escaped from the Pettis County Jail and fled to Oklahoma has been caught. Authorities say they arrested Travis Davis in east Sedalia this (tue) morning. They said he may be back in town, after finding an abandoned truck on Sunday that had been stolen from Heavener (HEAVE-ner), Oklahoma.That’s the same town where Davis was arrested Friday, but managed to drive off in a police car to escape. Davis busted out of Pettis County Jail last Sunday. He’s back there now.