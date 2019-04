04-23-2019

Cheri Toalson Reisch took down her Twitter account last Friday. That was hours after she testified in federal court in a case connected to her use of the social media site. A Centralia attorney is arguing she’s violating his free speech rights by blocking him on Twitter. Reisch says this is different from the people suing President Trump for his actions on Twitter.

Reisch needs to turn in her summary of the case to the judge by early June.