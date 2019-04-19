Alleged Shoplift Leads JCPD on a Chase

04-19-2019

A pair of police chases in Jefferson City. Investigators say Molly Patterson shoplifted from the Schnuck’s grocery store last night, then tried to speed away on Michigan Street. They say the chase finally stopped when Patterson pulled into a driveway on Missouri Street and was arrested. Later last night, officers say parole violator Damien Rotter tried to get away from a traffic stop near Myrtle Avenue and Edmonds Street. The car stopped working after it hit a curb, so Rotter allegedly tried to run. A K-9 unit tracked him down. Investigators have connected Rotter to a burglary earlier in the day.