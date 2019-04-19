Capitol Hill Missourians react to Trump report

04-19-2019

(MissouriNet) — Western Missouri Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says Congressional committees should do their job and the other members of Congress must get back to work. He’s responding to the release today of Robert Mueller’s report about the investigation of President Trump’s campaign and Russia’s attempted interference in America’s 2016 election.

In a statement from Missouri Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, he says he’s hopeful the Senate Intelligence Committee can look at the report, with the exception of the grand jury material, and he believes it will assist the committee in bringing its investigation of Russia’s involvement in America’s elections to a close.