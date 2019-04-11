Feds could pick up the tab for airport repairs

04-11-2019

Columbia’s interim city manager says the federal government will pay for most of the runway repairs at the airport. Columbia Regional Airport is closed until Tuesday, because the crown of the runway is making landings and takeoffs too bumpy. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports John Glascock said yesterday (wed) the project may cost a half million dollars, but the FAA will cover 90 percent of the bill. He says the crown was built to FAA standards. It helps to drain water off the runway.