Herman Cain not going to Federal Reserve

04-22-2019

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says that Herman Cain has withdrawn from consideration for a seat on the Federal Reserve’s board amid a focus on past scandals and doubts about his qualifications for the role. Cain is a former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza who dropped out of the 2012 presidential race as he faced allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity. The issues resurfaced after Trump said he intended to nominate Cain to the central bank’s board of governors.