JCMO decides no more chalked tires – more details

04-25-2019

Update — The city’s Britt Smith tells KWOS News his crew will still check time limits on parking. They will be logging license plate numbers instead of physically marking tires.

No more chalk marks on your tires .. at least in Jefferson City. Parking enforcers are no longer marking parked cars’ tires after a federal court ruling claims the move constitutes unlawful search and seizure. ‘Meter Maid’s’ have long used the chalk marks to determine how long a vehicle has been parked in a metered space.