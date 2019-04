04-17-2019

You’ve seen the cop shows where the ‘Feds’ come in and seize the drug dealer’s cars, home and jewelry. Asset forfeiture has long been used by police agencies. Missouri State Rep. Tony Lovasco is backing a bill that would require cops here to follow state law for seizures, not federal …

The bill would close a loophole to make sure Missouri police departments are not intentionally seizing property and transferring it to a federal agency to receive payment.