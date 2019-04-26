Lots of places to drop off unwanted prescription drugs

04-26-2019

It’s time again to safely get rid of old, unwanted prescription medications.

The Cole County Sheriffs Department is collecting discarded prescriptions Saturday at the Region West Fire Station in St. Martins from10am – 2pm. You can also drop drugs off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson City police department.

You can drop off the drugs Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Truman VA and the MU Student Center in Columbia.

There are several other take back sites on Saturday including from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ashland, Centralia, and Hallsville police departments, and Hickman and Rock Bridge high schools.