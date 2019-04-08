Man who tried to break into Fulton High School gets probation

04-08-2019

KMIZ– FULTON, Mo. – A man accused of breaking into Fulton High School last June has pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree.

According to Callaway County authorities, Wendell Mark Belisle, 28, admitted that he and another man broke a window and entered the school to steal property.

He told authorities he was drunk at the time and didn’t remember what he did.

Nothing was reported stolen from the building.

Belisle was placed on five years supervised probation, and was ordered to pay restitution for the broken window.