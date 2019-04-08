Will you have to go elsewhere to catch a flight?

04-08-2019

Regional carriers for United Airlines and American Airlines canceled flights over the weekend at Columbia Regional Airport due to runway safety concerns. The main runway has been closed for maintenance the last week, so aircraft have been using another one instead. The city says the airlines are worried the “crown” of the runway which helps drain away water makes it too bumpy. The airlines, city and airport officials, and FAA officials were scheduled to meet today (mon) to talk about the situation. Expect more cancellations for now.